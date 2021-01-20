DVD Talk Forum

Hypothetical Blu-Ray Release (How-To)
I have been thinking a lot lately about how easy/or hard it might be to release a movie on Blu-Ray.

Hypothetical release: Bloodsucking Pharaohs in Pittsburg.

This movie has a BR release in the UK so I am thinking all you would really need is to license the movie from whoever owned the rights, then you could license the BR transfer and special features from 88 Films and basically just re-press what they released with a Region A encoding.

More difficult: Aquire special features from the old DVD that are held by the now out of business Power Program Lucky 13 label.

Even more difficult: Commission new special features. Find people you could hire to do a commentary on the film or hunt down those associated with it's production.

The questions: Are their rights databases or companies that specialize in finding them or say hunting down actors for retrospective commentaries? Also where do you even get Blu-Rays made? I have seen a lot of adds online for BR production but it seems like they are all MOD facilities. Who makes the discs for say Vinegar Syndrome and Severin? And do they just order the discs and cases separate and put them together at their companies or are these manufacturing plants full service?
Re: Hypothetical Blu-Ray Release (How-To)
If you are not contracting bluray disc manufacturing to Thomson/Technicolor's giant Guadalajara, Mexico disc manufacturing plant, then you'll be rolling the dice on disc quality control. Too many defective or outright poorly manufactured discs, will result in tons of returned inventory.

ViacomCBS, Universal, Warner, Disney, etc ... and even some "bottom feeder" movie companies like Cinedigm, has been manufacturing their cd/dvd/bluray/4Kbluray discs at this giant Technicolor plant in Guadalajara, Mexico. If you ever see any dvd/bluray titles released by major movie companies with "made in mexico" written on the back cover, it is likely manufactured at this particular Technicolor plant in Mexico.
