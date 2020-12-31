DVD Director/crew/actor commentary
Hi everyone,
I'm new here, but have been an audiophile/videophile for a while. I've been relegated to streaming Netflix forever. However, recently, I've noticed that instead of streaming movie releases, Netflix now shows mostly their own in-house movies. A friend of mine suggested that I try the DVD version of netflix since they have most studio releases there. I signed for their free 30 day plan, and so far I'm pretty impressed with how quickly I receive the next 2 movies in my queue. Not that long ago, I bought an Oppo 4k DVD player, but hardly ever used it, and was thinking of selling it, but now I get to use it. However, one of the things I was most excited about (and missed on Netflix streaming) is the directors commentary on the DVDs. I'm very disappointed that so far none of the DVDs I've rented have a director's commentary audio track. I thought for sure that there would be a thread here on this topic (and maybe there is), but i couldn't find it. I assume that this is a cost cutting strategy from the studios since the sales of DVDs have lessened?
Yes and sorta-yes.
There are instances of studios creating rental only DVD version for Redbox and such that are just the movie without any extras, so you may be getting some of those.
But, also in the past several years, as studios have moved to Bluray and 4K releases, they have stopped putting any kind of extras on the DVD versions, only putting them on the hi-def format copies. Even for the new Star Wars movies from Disney, the DVD versions are completely barebones, just the movie and all the special features are only on the Blu/4K versions.
Does Netflix offer a Bluray disc option for mailing?
