DVD Director/crew/actor commentary

Hi everyone,

I'm new here, but have been an audiophile/videophile for a while. I've been relegated to streaming Netflix forever. However, recently, I've noticed that instead of streaming movie releases, Netflix now shows mostly their own in-house movies. A friend of mine suggested that I try the DVD version of netflix since they have most studio releases there. I signed for their free 30 day plan, and so far I'm pretty impressed with how quickly I receive the next 2 movies in my queue. Not that long ago, I bought an Oppo 4k DVD player, but hardly ever used it, and was thinking of selling it, but now I get to use it. However, one of the things I was most excited about (and missed on Netflix streaming) is the directors commentary on the DVDs. I'm very disappointed that so far none of the DVDs I've rented have a director's commentary audio track. I thought for sure that there would be a thread here on this topic (and maybe there is), but i couldn't find it. I assume that this is a cost cutting strategy from the studios since the sales of DVDs have lessened?