Comments, Suggestions & Feedback for the 2021 Horror Challenge
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Comments, Suggestions & Feedback for the 2021 Horror Challenge
Here's a few taken from both threads. Apologies if I overlooked any previous suggestions.
Possible theme idea for next year. Have we done something like it's all in a name - movies with a person's name in the title? You definitely have a ton in the franchises with Annabelle, Freddy, Jason, Victor Crawley, Chucky, Michael Myers. Then you have movies like Christine, May, Otis, Jacob's Ladder, Valerie and Her Week of Wonders, What Have You Done to Solange, Rosemary's Baby. Just an idea.
Theme day ideas:
The Ripper - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...ack-the-ripper
Time Travel/Loop/Distortion - https://www.ranker.com/list/best-hor...el/ranker-film
The Ripper - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...ack-the-ripper
Time Travel/Loop/Distortion - https://www.ranker.com/list/best-hor...el/ranker-film
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off