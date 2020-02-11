DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR theatrical or digital releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are always subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


November 3-
Antebellum
Hard Kill
I Am Woman
I Was At Home, But...

November 10-
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Mulan (2020)*

November 17-
2067
The Broken Hearts Gallery
Death Of Me
The New Mutants
Relic
Summerland
Unhinged
Words On Bathroom Walls

November 24-
After We Collided
Ava
The Irishman
Peninsula


December 1-
The Rental

December 8-
Made In Italy
Possessor

December 15-
Infidel

December 22-
Don't Look Back
Kajillionaire
The Place Of No Words
Shortcut
The War With Grandpa

December 29-
The Last Shift


Jan. 12-
Lupin III: The First

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unofficial / Rumored Dates:

December 15-
Tenet

January 5-
Love And Monsters

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
