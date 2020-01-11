16th Annual Holiday Challenge 11/20-1/1 Discussion Thread
16th Annual Holiday Challenge 11/20-1/1 Discussion Thread
15thAnnualHolidayChallenge
OFFICIAL RULES
-Movies, TV shows/specials, Short Films & Cartoons Count
-The movie or TV show DOES NOT need to be holiday oriented. It could simply take place during the holiday season (i.e. Batman Returns, Gremlins, Die Hard, etc.)
-Although the movie doesn't have to take place during the holiday season, a MAJORITY of the film HAS to take place during the holiday season. No movies with just one scene during the holiday season. If you're not sure, ASK!
-Any holiday from Thanksgiving through New Years Day may count
-A film can only be viewed once, UNLESS you watch it and then watched it again with a commentary
-There is no global goal, shoot for a personal goal. Whatever you want your goal to be go for it. For returning participants maybe your goal should be to beat a previous year's goal.
-Again, like past years there will be a THREE Wild Card option to include movies or TV shows you might watch during the holiday season that is not holiday oriented. My family used to watch Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory every Christmas. So anything is allowed, up to 3.
-Specials such as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New Years Rockin' Eve, etc. can count, but you MUST watch the entire special in order to count it.
-PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE number your lists! If you do not number your list it will not count towards the challenge
-It doesn't matter how you see the film, VHS, DVD, Blu-Ray, HD-DVD, Laserdisc, Theatrical release, it can be counted. Just have fun.
-The challenge will begin at dusk on Friday November 20 2020 and will end at dawn on Saturday January 2, 2021.
