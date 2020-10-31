Good printable silver dvd-r?

I'm having a hard time finding some that the inkjet prints cleanly on.

I found some that are dvd+r and prints fine and looks good but I've ordered three different ones from ebay that all have a surface that doesn't sit well with the inkjet

I use a expensive primers bravo printer and it looks perfect on white dvds also. I've tried titan,ridata and a generic.



I'm thinking about just using dvd+r if I can't find good printable DVD-r silver



any suggestions