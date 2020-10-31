DVD Talk Forum

Old 10-31-20, 03:50 PM
Join Date: Oct 2020
Posts: 2
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Good printable silver dvd-r?
I'm having a hard time finding some that the inkjet prints cleanly on.
I found some that are dvd+r and prints fine and looks good but I've ordered three different ones from ebay that all have a surface that doesn't sit well with the inkjet
I use a expensive primers bravo printer and it looks perfect on white dvds also. I've tried titan,ridata and a generic.

I'm thinking about just using dvd+r if I can't find good printable DVD-r silver

any suggestions
