Game of Thrones now on Sale!!!

   
Game of Thrones now on Sale!!!
GOT Collectors Edition (Blu Ray) is now on sale via Amazon. $124. Wow! Prime Day starts tomorrow so I will see if the price takes another step down. This was expected since the 4K version is a few weeks away. Also the 4K is coming out on Steelbook via BestBuy.

I can't decide. Strike now, or wait a day or so, OR wait til Black Friday after Thanksgiving.
Re: Game of Thrones now on Sale!!!
I see that Walmart has matched this price. I guess this is the new normal. Great packaging for the most Epic of HBO shows.

I think I remember paying more for the complete series of the Sopranos on DVD a decade ago or more. I have watch that a few times getting my moneys worth.
