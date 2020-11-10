OHMC16 Giveaway Prep

Sunday Night Trivia Question: Chapter 2





Peter Cushing was a horror icon. He would have turned 100 in 2013, and had a birthday one day apart from Vincent Price as well as his partner in crime Christopher Lee. He is also this year's A return to the quick and easy questions.Peter Cushing was a horror icon. He would have turned 100 in 2013, and had a birthday one day apart from Vincent Price as well as his partner in crime Christopher Lee. He is also this year's TCM Star of the Month

Name 3 of your favorite Peter Cushing films.

That's it. There are no right or wrong answers. Randomly drawn. USA only please.





You're playing for the very well-stacked HamiltonBook.com Prize Pack #2

Selections include AGFA, Arrow Video, Arrow Academy, Cult Epics, Dark Force, Mondo Macabro, Severin, Synapse, Scream Factory, Twilight Time and Vinegar Syndrome (list will be updated after winner #1 selects their 25 titles):

Spoiler:

Courtesy of...