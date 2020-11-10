DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

OHMC16 Giveaway Prep

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

OHMC16 Giveaway Prep

   
Old 10-11-20, 11:11 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Chad's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Somewhere Hot Scoville Units: 9,999,999 Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
Posts: 11,520
Received 153 Likes on 57 Posts
OHMC16 Giveaway Prep


Sunday Night Trivia Question: Chapter 2

A return to the quick and easy questions.

Peter Cushing was a horror icon. He would have turned 100 in 2013, and had a birthday one day apart from Vincent Price as well as his partner in crime Christopher Lee. He is also this year's TCM Star of the Month.

Name 3 of your favorite Peter Cushing films.



That's it. There are no right or wrong answers. Randomly drawn. USA only please.


You're playing for the very well-stacked HamiltonBook.com Prize Pack #2!
Selections include AGFA, Arrow Video, Arrow Academy, Cult Epics, Dark Force, Mondo Macabro, Severin, Synapse, Scream Factory, Twilight Time and Vinegar Syndrome (list will be updated after winner #1 selects their 25 titles):
Spoiler:


Courtesy of...





Submit your answers to me via PM or email (one entry per person).

Contest is open until next Sunday's trivia question begins.

Good luck.

Chad is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
100 Movies. 31 Days. The 16th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.