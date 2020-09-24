DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR theatrical or digital releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are always subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
September 1-
Irresistible
September 8-
The Big Ugly
The Cordillera Of Dreams
First Cow
True History Of The Kelly Gang
Vitalina Varela
September 15-
Becky
Earth
Weathering With You
September 22-
Babyteeth
Most Wanted
September 29-
The Silencing
October 2-
Tesla
October 6-
The Tax Collector
October 13-
The Dog Doc
October 20-
Cut Throat City
Spree
October 27-
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising*
November 3-
Hard Kill
November 17-
Relic
Summerland
November 24-
The Irishman
Peninsula
December 1-
The Rental
December 8-
Made In Italy
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
November 10-
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Mulan
November 17-
The New Mutants
Unhinged
Words On Bathroom Walls
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
