DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR theatrical or digital releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are always subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 1-
Irresistible

September 8-
The Big Ugly
The Cordillera Of Dreams
First Cow
True History Of The Kelly Gang
Vitalina Varela

September 15-
Becky
Earth
Weathering With You

September 22-
Babyteeth
Most Wanted

September 29-
The Silencing


October 2-
Tesla

October 6-
The Tax Collector

October 13-
The Dog Doc

October 20-
Cut Throat City
Spree

October 27-
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising*


November 3-
Hard Kill

November 17-
Relic
Summerland

November 24-
The Irishman
Peninsula


December 1-
The Rental

December 8-
Made In Italy

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unofficial / Rumored Dates:

November 10-
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Mulan

November 17-
The New Mutants
Unhinged
Words On Bathroom Walls

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
