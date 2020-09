DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR theatrical or digital releases that planned a theatrical release from 2020 to the present and are always subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------September 1-IrresistibleSeptember 8-The Big UglyThe Cordillera Of DreamsFirst CowTrue History Of The Kelly GangVitalina VarelaSeptember 15-BeckyEarthWeathering With YouSeptember 22-BabyteethMost WantedSeptember 29-The SilencingOctober 2-TeslaOctober 6-The Tax CollectorOctober 13-The Dog DocOctober 20-Cut Throat CitySpreeOctober 27-My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising*November 3-Hard KillNovember 17-RelicSummerlandNovember 24-The IrishmanPeninsulaDecember 1-The RentalDecember 8-Made In Italy----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Unofficial / Rumored Dates:November 10-Bill & Ted Face The MusicMulanNovember 17-The New MutantsUnhingedWords On Bathroom Walls----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .