DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

The Office: Complete Series DVD Set - 2014 or 2018 release?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

The Office: Complete Series DVD Set - 2014 or 2018 release?

   
Old 09-08-20, 12:30 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2013
Posts: 9
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
The Office: Complete Series DVD Set - 2014 or 2018 release?
Amazon has two sets listed, one released in 2014 and another released in 2018.

Does anyone know what the differences are? Is one better than the other in any way (content, cases, etc.)?
GAMESHARQ is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk
View Next Unread
What Are You Watching This Week? (9/7/2020 - 9/13/2020)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.