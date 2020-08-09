The Office: Complete Series DVD Set - 2014 or 2018 release?
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2013
Posts: 9
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
The Office: Complete Series DVD Set - 2014 or 2018 release?
Amazon has two sets listed, one released in 2014 and another released in 2018.
Does anyone know what the differences are? Is one better than the other in any way (content, cases, etc.)?
Does anyone know what the differences are? Is one better than the other in any way (content, cases, etc.)?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off