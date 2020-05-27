DVD Talk Forum

Question about worth of John Wayne Collection

05-27-20, 08:53 PM
Question about worth of John Wayne Collection
Hey. This is my first time in these forums, so sorry if my thread is in the wrong place or anything. What I want to know is if anyone knows if this John Wayne Collection is worth anything..? I've had it laying around, and I can't find much info on it. I know there's like a thousand Wayne collections, so it might not be worth anything. And again, if this is in the wrong place I'm sorry, but if someone could point me to somewhere else to ask that would be nice.




05-27-20, 09:44 PM
Re: Question about worth of John Wayne Collection
What is the UPC number on the back of the cardboard slip? That might be easier to search against.
