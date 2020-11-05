Need help with aspect ratio correction on multi-region DVD player

I recently purchased a multi-region DVD player (Sindave DVD-S188) and am generally pleased with it, except for the fact that it insists on playing "fullscreen" DVDs (such as older TV shows in a 4:3 aspect ratio) in a "stretched" 16:9 ratio. I've tried adjusting the display in the setup menu to 4:3, but nothing seems to work. Is anyone familiar with this model or do they know of any tricks/techniques I'm missing?