Did Paramount started to quietly release MOD DVDs of out-of-print movies on DVD?
Did Paramount started to quietly release MOD DVDs of out-of-print movies on DVD?
(I actually already made a post like this on Reddit, but due to it being ignored, I wanted to bring it to this forum. So this is kind of a repost....)
I saw that a movie released by Paramount called April Fool's Day was now in stock, and I was looking at the cover of the DVD online and I saw that the DVD logo looked different than usual.
The different DVD Video logo can be seen on the bottom left side.
What confuses me about the different DVD logo is that Warner Bros., Sony/Columbia, and Universal Studios were able to still use the DVD logo on their MOD DVDs.
I haven't actually bought any current MOD DVDs from Paramount, due to being skeptical about the cover.
If anyone have bought a MOD Paramount DVD, were the quality slightly improved from the original out-of-print Paramount DVD releases of these movies?
