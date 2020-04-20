DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Talk
Reload this Page >

is anyone else having trouble with filmaf.com?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

is anyone else having trouble with filmaf.com?

   
Old 04-20-20, 05:24 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: NJ
Posts: 1,896
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
is anyone else having trouble with filmaf.com?
I'm trying to update my filmaf.com list but every time I login successfully I don't even seem to be logged in at all. I'll sign in with my name and password and then it will just take me to the home page. It's been like this for weeks. Anyone know what is wrong with the site?
statcat is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.