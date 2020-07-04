There Was A Crooked Man (1970)
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2020
Location: Texas
Posts: 1
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
There Was A Crooked Man (1970)
There Was A Crooked Man (1970) R
Reviewed by DVD Talk (you'll have to search out the url, as I'm not able to post URLs just yet...)
I saw some of this movie on the GRIT TV channel the other day. I don't think I'd ever heard of it before. But with such stars Kirk Douglas, Henry Fonda, Burgess Meredith, Hume Cronyn, & Warren Oates it's something to behold.
Regardless of the Composer's other triumphs, I did not like the approach to the film's soundtrack by Charles Strouse. It was a like a "made-for-tv" score.
As can be expected, there is a variety of run time lengths found on the internet:
123 Minutes - DVD Warner Home Video according to another review site.
125 Minutes - NY Times Review of the film 12/26/1970
126 Minutes - As listed on Wikipedia, IMDB and Amazon.com
So, one wonders about that 3 minutes.
But there's more...
"According to Mankiewicz's biographer, Kenneth Geist, his preferred version of the film ran to 165 minutes; however, Warners objected to this and re-cut the film, to his great irritation, to a more manageable 126 minutes."
Reviewed by DVD Talk (you'll have to search out the url, as I'm not able to post URLs just yet...)
I saw some of this movie on the GRIT TV channel the other day. I don't think I'd ever heard of it before. But with such stars Kirk Douglas, Henry Fonda, Burgess Meredith, Hume Cronyn, & Warren Oates it's something to behold.
Regardless of the Composer's other triumphs, I did not like the approach to the film's soundtrack by Charles Strouse. It was a like a "made-for-tv" score.
As can be expected, there is a variety of run time lengths found on the internet:
123 Minutes - DVD Warner Home Video according to another review site.
125 Minutes - NY Times Review of the film 12/26/1970
126 Minutes - As listed on Wikipedia, IMDB and Amazon.com
So, one wonders about that 3 minutes.
But there's more...
"According to Mankiewicz's biographer, Kenneth Geist, his preferred version of the film ran to 165 minutes; however, Warners objected to this and re-cut the film, to his great irritation, to a more manageable 126 minutes."
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off