There Was A Crooked Man (1970)

   
There Was A Crooked Man (1970)
There Was A Crooked Man (1970) R

Reviewed by DVD Talk (you'll have to search out the url, as I'm not able to post URLs just yet...)

I saw some of this movie on the GRIT TV channel the other day. I don't think I'd ever heard of it before. But with such stars Kirk Douglas, Henry Fonda, Burgess Meredith, Hume Cronyn, & Warren Oates it's something to behold.
Regardless of the Composer's other triumphs, I did not like the approach to the film's soundtrack by Charles Strouse. It was a like a "made-for-tv" score.

As can be expected, there is a variety of run time lengths found on the internet:
123 Minutes - DVD Warner Home Video according to another review site.
125 Minutes - NY Times Review of the film 12/26/1970
126 Minutes - As listed on Wikipedia, IMDB and Amazon.com

So, one wonders about that 3 minutes.

But there's more...
"According to Mankiewicz's biographer, Kenneth Geist, his preferred version of the film ran to 165 minutes; however, Warners objected to this and re-cut the film, to his great irritation, to a more manageable 126 minutes."
