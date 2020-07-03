Upgrading to Blu-Ray

What do you do with the DVDs? I am trying to keep both disks, and have to decide on which packaging to keep. Lots of my DVDs have excellent packaging so I put the Blu-Ray in the main slot and slip the dvd into the side where there is no holder. If there is a product page, then that helps protect the surface, and I can add some paper to protect if not.



What about the Blu-Rays that come with DVDs. Give them to the library, to family, friends, or toss them? Selling them seems to much effort, as used DVDs sell (or don't sell) at a $1 each. I know I have bought a lot of them at that price, movies that I might only watch once a decade if even that.