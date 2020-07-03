Upgrading to Blu-Ray
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Upgrading to Blu-Ray
What do you do with the DVDs? I am trying to keep both disks, and have to decide on which packaging to keep. Lots of my DVDs have excellent packaging so I put the Blu-Ray in the main slot and slip the dvd into the side where there is no holder. If there is a product page, then that helps protect the surface, and I can add some paper to protect if not.
What about the Blu-Rays that come with DVDs. Give them to the library, to family, friends, or toss them? Selling them seems to much effort, as used DVDs sell (or don't sell) at a $1 each. I know I have bought a lot of them at that price, movies that I might only watch once a decade if even that.
What about the Blu-Rays that come with DVDs. Give them to the library, to family, friends, or toss them? Selling them seems to much effort, as used DVDs sell (or don't sell) at a $1 each. I know I have bought a lot of them at that price, movies that I might only watch once a decade if even that.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off