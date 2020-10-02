DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR theatrical releases from 2019 to the present and are always subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
February 4:
Arctic Dogs
Daniel Isn't Real
Doctor Sleep
The Good Liar
Grand Isle
Last Christmas
The Nightingale
Perfect (2019)
Playing With Fire
Rabid (2019)
Serendipity
Trauma Center
Waves
February 11:
First Love (Hatsukoi)
Ford v Ferrari
The Great War
Greener Grass
Hell On The Border
Roma
Wild Nights With Emily
February 18:
21 Bridges
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
By The Grace Of God
Disturbing The Peace
Frankie
Jojo Rabbit
Midway (2019)
Scandalous: The Untold Story Of The National Enquirer
February 25:
End Of The Century
Frozen II
Knives Out
Synonyms
March 3:
Dark Waters
Ne Zha
Queen & Slim
Playmobil: The Movie*
Radioflash*
March 10:
The Assent*
Bombshell*
Charlie's Angels (2019)
Inherit The Viper*
John Henry*
Little Joe*
Luz
Spies In Disguise
Uncut Gems*
March 17:
Black Christmas (2019)
A Hidden Life*
Jumanji: The Next Level*
Richard Jewell
March 24:
Clemency*
I Do Not Care If We Go Down In History As Barbarians*
Shooting The Mafia*
The Song Of Names*
March 31:
The Grudge (2020)*
April 7:
Cats*
April 21:
Ip Man 4: The Finale
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
March 24:
Just Mercy
Little Women (2019)
March 31:
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
February 4:
Arctic Dogs
Daniel Isn't Real
Doctor Sleep
The Good Liar
Grand Isle
Last Christmas
The Nightingale
Perfect (2019)
Playing With Fire
Rabid (2019)
Serendipity
Trauma Center
Waves
February 11:
First Love (Hatsukoi)
Ford v Ferrari
The Great War
Greener Grass
Hell On The Border
Roma
Wild Nights With Emily
February 18:
21 Bridges
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
By The Grace Of God
Disturbing The Peace
Frankie
Jojo Rabbit
Midway (2019)
Scandalous: The Untold Story Of The National Enquirer
February 25:
End Of The Century
Frozen II
Knives Out
Synonyms
March 3:
Dark Waters
Ne Zha
Queen & Slim
Playmobil: The Movie*
Radioflash*
March 10:
The Assent*
Bombshell*
Charlie's Angels (2019)
Inherit The Viper*
John Henry*
Little Joe*
Luz
Spies In Disguise
Uncut Gems*
March 17:
Black Christmas (2019)
A Hidden Life*
Jumanji: The Next Level*
Richard Jewell
March 24:
Clemency*
I Do Not Care If We Go Down In History As Barbarians*
Shooting The Mafia*
The Song Of Names*
March 31:
The Grudge (2020)*
April 7:
Cats*
April 21:
Ip Man 4: The Finale
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unofficial / Rumored Dates:
March 24:
Just Mercy
Little Women (2019)
March 31:
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!
The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off