Nexpak PCDVD case source?

   
Nexpak PCDVD case source?
Hello all!

I've recently come to liking the PCDVD cases for a restoration project of sorts. I would like to find a source for them, but I cannot find anything online for them. They used to be made by a company called "Nexpak," but they no longer make them and information online is near non-existent. These cases are 13.5cm wide, 19cm tall, and about 2.8cm thick, only used for PC games in the early to mid-2000's, maybe a bit before and a bit after.

The closest thing I'm finding are those multi-DVD cases, but the dimensions are never right, and don't need all those internal flaps. For now, I'm stuck buying PCDVD games at thrift stores and be at mercy of their condition. It would be great to source new ones.

I appreciate any help.

-Neptune
