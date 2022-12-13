DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 12th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,097
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 12th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Eve's Bayou (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakEve's Bayou:Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:Early on in Eve's Bayou, the impressionable and innocent ten-year-old Eve (Jurnee Smollett) witnesses his highly respected doctor father Louis (Samuel L. Jackson) clearly having sex with a woman who's not Eve's mother. After the shock of her discovery wears off, Eve tells her early teens sister Cisely (Meagan Good) about what she saw. Cicely, afraid that the happy family front that this affluent family projects to their New Orleans community and convinced that no matter what Louis does, he still loves their mother, tells Eve that Louis and the other woman were just drunk and having harmless fun. Writer/director Kasi Lemmons goes as far as recreating the event from Cicely's perspective showing just that, innocent fun, and Eve also becomes part of this newly minted false memory. The...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off