DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 12th, 2022

Eve's Bayou (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Oktay Ege Kozak Eve's Bayou:Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:Early on in Eve's Bayou, the impressionable and innocent ten-year-old Eve (Jurnee Smollett) witnesses his highly respected doctor father Louis (Samuel L. Jackson) clearly having sex with a woman who's not Eve's mother. After the shock of her discovery wears off, Eve tells her early teens sister Cisely (Meagan Good) about what she saw. Cicely, afraid that the happy family front that this affluent family projects to their New Orleans community and convinced that no matter what Louis does, he still loves their mother, tells Eve that Louis and the other woman were just drunk and having harmless fun. Writer/director Kasi Lemmons goes as far as recreating the event from Cicely's perspective showing just that, innocent fun, and Eve also becomes part of this newly minted false memory. The...Read the entire review »