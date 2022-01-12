DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 30th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Dressed to Kill - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Brian De Palma's Hitchcockian thriller starts off with a middle aged woman named Kate Miller (Angie Dickinson) in the shower. She lathers up and shows off the goods, heads out into the bedroom, and then feigns her enjoyment as her husband mounts her. Her marriage is dead and she knows it, but at least she got a cool kid out of the deal in the form of science geek Peter (Keith Gordon). Later that day she heads to her shrink's office for her regular session with Dr. Elliott (Michael Caine). She does her best into trying to talk him into bed, but it's not going to happen, he tells her it's not worth risking his marriage over even if he does find her very attractive. Kate needs something though, so she heads to the art museum where she winds up hooking up with a guy, screwing around with him in a cab and then heading back to his place for some quality time in the bedroom. When s...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Le Soldatesse (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Valerio Zurlini from a script by Leonardo Benvenuti and Piero De Bernadi based on a novel by Ugo Pirro, 1965's Le Soldatesse (also known as The Camp Followers) takes place just as the Second World War has begun to ravage Europe, specifically Italy. Here, a dozen Athenian women who live in poverty and have no other opportunities or means of supporting themselves, climb into a truck that is to deliver them to various locations in Greek and Albania where they'll be employed at brothels set up to take care of the needs of the Italian soldiers stationed in the areas.A young Italian officer, Lieutenant Gaetano Martino (Tomas Milian), answers to Colonel Gambardelli (Guido Alberti) but wants nothing more than to get out of Athens. Gambardelli assigns him to supervise the transportation of the twelve women and to make sure that they are dro...Read the entire review »
