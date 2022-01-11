DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 31st, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 31st, 2022
Highly Recommended
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (4K UHD + BD) (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: NOTE: The images accompanying this review are promo stills that do not reflect the quality of the discs under review.Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is the miraculous film that merges the complimentary creative, conceptual, intellectual, and emotional strengths of writer Charlie Kaufman and director Michel Gondry perfectly. These two had teamed up before for the intriguing but not-quite-there comedy Human Nature in 2001. Eternal Sunshine treads slightly similar thematic ground, by having scientists attempt to solve the mysteries of human relationships, but maintains an emotional grounding within its high concept.The set-up is decept...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Ace High (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerBill San Antonio: wanted dead or alive! But there wasn't enough left of the bastard following the explosive climax of 1967's God Forgives...I Don't! to collect on the reward, so this sequel opens with Cat (Terence Hill) and Hutch (Bud Spencer) empty-handed once more. Doesn't stay that way for long, tho'; they (literally!) hit up one of Bill's partners for fifty grand in gold.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]Adjusted for inflation, that's...I dunno,
