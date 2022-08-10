DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 7th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,031
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Rent It
Canadian Bacon (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVFilmmaker-writer-activist Michael Moore's only non-documentary film to date, Canadian Bacon (1995) is a broad political satire that, despite many amusing ideas and a fine cast, is curiously mirthless and, 27 years later, with the world spiraling into the abyss as it is, now plays especially toothless and even naÃ¯ve. Why it's not better than it ought to be has, at least for me, always been a bit of puzzle, but watching MVD Visual's new Blu-ray I think I've been able to unravel some of the film's many problems. In Niagara Falls, New York, laid off workers from a weapons manufacturing plant owned by billionaire R.J. Hacker (G.D. Spradlin) unenthusiastically greet the unpopular Democratic U.S. President (Alan Alda), his trip intended to console the unem...Read the entire review »
Skip It
The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Made more than a decade after comedian Bob Einstein's character, Super Dave Osborne, was a stable of late night TV talk shows and cable TV specials, The Extreme Adventures Of Super Dave, directed by Peter McDonald (the man who gave us Rambo III and Legionnaire) struggles to take what was a series of typically very funny short sketches and turn them into a feature length movie.The story opens with Dave getting ready to perform his latest feat of daring do just as New Year's Eve turns 1999 into the year 2000. Of course, this being Super Dave and all, it goes horribly wrong, much to the dismay of celebrities in the crowd like The Pope and Queen Elizabeth II. Understandably, after his latest failure to pull of an Evel Knievel style stunt proves a flop, Dave decides to hang up his hat and retire.Hoping to live a nice, quiet life away ...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off