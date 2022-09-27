DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 26th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 26th, 2022
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (Kino) (Blu-ray)
The Movie:Previously released on Blu-ray in 2012 by HD Cinema Classics, Lewis Milestone's 1946 film The Strange Loves Of Martha Ivers, a film that's been packaged and repackaged plenty of times over the years and which is fairly well known for featuring a young Kirk Douglas in a prominent role, gets reissued in an improved edition from Kino Lorber.The story follows the titular woman (played by the lovely Barbara Stanwyck), who we meet as young girl where we learn she was raised by her rather unfriendly aunt (Judith Anderson). The victim of a ridiculously strict and sometimes even cruel upbringing, she eventually kills her aunt by sending her careening down a staircase after she attacked young Martha's pet kitten. Martha's two friends, young boys Sam and Walter, witness the death.This winds up putting Martha into some money as she inherits a steel mill
Mercenary Fighters (Blu-ray)
The Movie:This 1988 Cannon Films/Golan-Globus production stars Peter Fonda as an American Vietnam veteran named Virelli (in a role originally offered to Richard Kiel!) who gathers up a few other soldiers of fortune. Soon enough, DJ (Reb Brown), Cliff (Ron O'Neal) and Wilson (James Mitchum, and yes he is related to Robert, he's his oldest son and it shows) among others head off to Africa where they've been hired by a Colonel Kjemba (Robert DoQui) to protect a dam that's going to be built. It seems that there's some unrest in the area and those in charge of the fictional country want to make sure that the construction goes as planned. Why is there unrest? Because the people who live in the area where the dam will be built are none too keen on being flooded out of their homes.Upon their arrival, it all starts to hit the fan fairly quickly as different warring factions each
