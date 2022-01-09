DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 31st, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 31st, 2022
Highly Recommended
The Trials of Oscar Wilde (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVNow largely forgotten, The Trials of Oscar Wilde (1960) is a very pleasant surprise. I was only vaguely aware of the film, and what I'd read about it suggested the film danced around Wilde's homosexuality (or bisexuality) to the point of absurdity, refraining from addressing directly the very premise of the story and its main character. In fact, at a time when homosexual acts were still illegal in Great Britain (it would not be decriminalized in England and Wales until 1967), the film makes no bones about the charges levied against the celebrated Irish poet and playwright, or his feelings toward Lord Alfred "Bosie" Douglas, the source of Wilde's downfall. Indeed, the film appears to be quite accurate historically (trial scenes are lifted directly from its transcript) and though star Peter Finch looks nothing like Wilde, his performance is exceptional. Further, the movie itself is ha...Read the entire review »
