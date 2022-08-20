DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 19th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 19th, 2022
Recommended
A Force of One (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie: Based on a script by Earnest Tidyman (of Shaft and The French Connection), Paul Aaron's 1979 film, A Force Of One, follows the story of Matt Logan (played by Chuck Norris), a Karate instructor/boxing trainer who is basically made into an undercover cop. Why do the police get this private citizen involved in their business? Because when the narcs were getting close to moving in on some big time drug dealers, a mysterious âkarate killer' showed up on the scene and killed them all off. One of these cops, Mandy Rust (Jennifer O'Neill) starts to wonder if maybe the cops that were killed just might have been offed by a trained assassin of sorts. She's the one who gets in touch with Logan, who is, initially at least, far more concerned about preparing for his upcoming bout with a tough guy named Sparks (Bill âSuperfoot' Wallace) than anything else.....Read the entire review »
Rent It
The Lost City [4K UHD]
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: I recently became a member of a new club, one that sends you member updates, a magazine, has a powerful voting bloc and mentions other members' ages as if they were part of a school graduating class. It's not SAG, it's the AARP, though Sandra Bullock (58) is apparently a member of both, and good on her for doing so! That she still has the capability to act in the romantic action/comedy genre is a testament to her talents, even as she co-stars with someone more than 15 years her junior in The Lost City. Aaron and Adam Nee co-wrote and co-directed the film, which has Bullock cast as romance writer Loretta Sage. She is successful but the tragic death of her husband as left her creativity sputtering, and finishing a novel focused on Dash, a charming, Fabio-type (Tatum, Magic Mike XXL). She does publicity ...Read the entire review »
