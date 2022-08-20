DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 19th, 2022

A Force of One (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie: Based on a script by Earnest Tidyman (of Shaft and The French Connection), Paul Aaron's 1979 film, A Force Of One, follows the story of Matt Logan (played by Chuck Norris), a Karate instructor/boxing trainer who is basically made into an undercover cop. Why do the police get this private citizen involved in their business? Because when the narcs were getting close to moving in on some big time drug dealers, a mysterious âkarate killer' showed up on the scene and killed them all off. One of these cops, Mandy Rust (Jennifer O'Neill) starts to wonder if maybe the cops that were killed just might have been offed by a trained assassin of sorts. She's the one who gets in touch with Logan, who is, initially at least, far more concerned about preparing for his upcoming bout with a tough guy named Sparks (Bill âSuperfoot' Wallace) than anything else.....Read the entire review »