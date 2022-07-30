DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 29th, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 29th, 2022

   
Old 07-30-22, 03:01 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,961
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 29th, 2022
Recommended
Summertime: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: Director David Lean has been quoted as saying that the 1955 romance Summertime is his favorite film that he made. While watching the film for this review, I had one roommate walk through the room and comment that David Lean is the most boring filmmaker he has encountered. Meanwhile, another roommate -- a fan of Lean's -- sat with me and got gradually antsier as the film went on, announcing at the end that Summertime might be the worst film from a major filmmaker he had ever seen.I mention this up top just because context in filmgoing is important. My personal enjoyment of Summertime was hit-and-miss -- I certainly am nowhere near as enthusiastic as Lean about this film -- but maybe this particular viewing influenced my r...Read the entire review »

 

Rent It
Aliens, Clowns and Geeks (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Jesse Skeen
I'm just gonna be honest here- considering the talent involved in this, the results are a bit disappointing. I don't know the story of what went into the making of this, perhaps it was one of those productions where things just didn't work the way they were supposed to- but for all I know, maybe everyone was happy the way this turned out and it just didn't click with me for whatever reason. "Aliens Clowns & Geeks," written and directed by Richard Elfman (Danny's brother), appears to be marketed as a follow-up to his 1980 cult classic Forbidden Zone, with that referenced right on the front cover. Forbidden Zone wasn't by any means a perfect film but is quite amazing given the time it came out and the resources which personally set Richard Elfman back financially quite a bit. This recent production doesn't really compare, and...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.