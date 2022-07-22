DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, July 21st, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, July 21st, 2022

   
Old 07-22-22, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,953
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, July 21st, 2022
Recommended
Ants aka It Happened at Lakewood Manor (Blu-ray)
by Kurt Dahlke
Ants! AKA It Happened At Lakewood Manor: From the glory days of the made-for-TV movie, 1977 to be exact, comes Ants!, a delightful little time-waster I had the great fortune to catch, maybe on its second go-round on the television, in the late '70s. (It was first telecast on December 2nd, 1977 as It Happened At Lakewood Manor, later re-titled Panic At Lakewood Manor and for its video release again re-titled Ants for those who lack imagination. One can chose to determine on their own whether the exclamation point appendage on the cover is yet a third naming.) Something of a nature-run-amok, ecological-disaster-cum-monster movie, Ants' blend of TV-episodic drama and creepy-crawliness, making its Blu-ray debut here, unless I miss my guess, should go down real easy with a glass of lemonade on a hot Summer night. So, Lakewood Manor is run by the widower Ethel ...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.