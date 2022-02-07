DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 1st, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 1st, 2022

   
Old 07-02-22, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,933
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 1st, 2022
Recommended
Vampire's Kiss (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:Robert Bierman's 1988 film, Vampire's Kiss, follows a man named Peter Loew (Nicholas Cage), a materialist type who makes quite a nice living for himself working as an executive at a publishing company. Peter's got issues of his own though, and it's for that reason that he's visiting with his psychiatrist, Doctor Glaser (Elizabeth Ashley) on what must seem to her like a constant basis. He's also a swinging single guy, so when he's not at work or at his shrink's he's taking advantage of New York City's nightlife, cruising the bars looking to pick up.It's on one of these adventures that Peter winds up taking a girl named Jackie (Kasi Lemmons) back to his apartment and just as things are starting to get hot and heavy, a bat comes out of nowhere and puts an end to things. When Peter mentions this to Glaser at his next session, he has to admit that this strang...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.