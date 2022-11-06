DVD Talk reviews for Friday, June 10th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,912
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, June 10th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Chan Is Missing (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:As an Immigrant to the USA, I can sympathize with the inner conflict that almost all immigrants have when it comes to living in the unique cultural melting pot that is this country. How much do we assimilate to American culture and leave our past identity behind? How many of us are immigrants, and how much is a citizen? And what does the concept of American culture mean anyway, when the point of the country is that it's made up of various different cultures and races that (hopefully) believe in an ideology of democracy and personal freedom?The two protagonists of Wayne Wang's ultra low budget DIY 1982 noir/drama Chan is Missing, the comical uncle-nephew duo Jo (Wood Moy) and Steve (Marc Hayashi), meditate on these questions as they go on a wild goose chase across San Francisco's Chinatown, looking for their friend Chan who suddenly disappeared with the money meant for...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Love Slaves of the Amazons (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVWhen the impetus driving the production of a movie is leftover film stock, it's unlikely the resulting work will rival Citizen Kane. The story goes that after making Curucu, Beast of the Amazon (1956), hardly cinematic gold itself, producer-writer-director Curt Siodmak found himself with 10,000 feet of unused color film stock, and built Love Slaves of the Amazons around this unexpected surplus. Under those circumstances, and with a title like that, mediocrity would seem inevitable, and so it is. It's odd that Kino would release Love Slaves and not Curucu, at least not yet. That film is reportedly one of the great disappointments of 1950s fantasy cinema, with its notorious cop-out dÃ©nouement. Still, one imagines a die-hard if tiny audience for Curucu and a virtually nonexistent one for Love Slaves, though the movie is not without interest. It's...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off