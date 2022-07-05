DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 6th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,877
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 6th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
by Oktay Ege KozakThe best surprise about the experience of watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the gradual realization that Sam Raimi was hired not because of his experience with putting together an excellent superhero epic with the original Spider-man duology (Not trilogy, mind you, let's not go there), but because of the kinetic energy he brought to horror in the 1980s with his trademark mix of goofy and terrifying thrills.Sure, fans of the MCU get their share of the cameos that are expected from anyone who slaved over every frame of the film's trailers, and let's face it they weren't hard to pinpoint. Those who watched Marvel's What If on Disney Plus already got about half of them anyway. You can read your share of reviews that go into as much detail as they can about the new additions to the MCU after Disney's 20th Century Fox takeover, without offending the "NO SPOILERS!" flyer th...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Armageddon (aka Armaguedon) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie: Written and directed by Alain Jessua from a novel by David Lippincott, 1977's Armageddon once again pairs the filmmaker with leading man Alain Delon, who had starred in the director's Shock Treatment a few years earlier in 1973.The story in the movie revolves around a repairman named Louis Carrier (Jean Yanne) who inherits a sizeable amount of money when his brother passes away and then uses those funds to launch what is essentially a terrorist campaign with the intention of drawing the world's attention on himself. Calling himself 'Armageddon,' it's clear that Carrier's mental state is quickly deteriorating as he strikes different law enforcement locations and then larger government targets, eventually threatening a large international political gathering to take place in Paris.Enter Dr. Michael Ambrose (Delon), a psychologist employe...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off