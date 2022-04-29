DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, April 28th, 2022
Highly Recommended
In the Heat of the Night 4K (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The Movie:Based on John Ball's 1965 novel of the same name, Norman Jewison's 1967 film In The Heat Of The Night introduces us to one Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier). He's a detective working the homicide beat in Philadelphia who goes back home to the Southern United States town of Sparta, Mississippi, to visit his aging mother. Shortly before he shows a white man of high social stature named Phillip Colbert is found murdered. Tibbs is promptly arrested by a local officer named Sam Wood (Warren Oates) simply because the color of his skin makes the local authorities suspicious that he may have had something to do with the killing.Eventually the police realize who he is and he's released, but not before Tibbs' superior officer offers his skills as a detective to the southern police who are in dire need of help. It seems that small town cops don...Read the entire review »
Recommended
New Year's Evil (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner"THIIISSSSSS ISSSSSSS EEEEEEEEVILLLL. REEEEEEEEEMEMMMMMBERRRRR MEEEEEEE?"Oh, you don't? Hmmm. So I guess I do have to hammer out a plot summary.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]All hail our middle-aged queen of rock! Roz Kelly – the once and future Pinky Tuscadero – is Diane "Blaze" Sullivan, an influential and fabulously wealthy radio/TV host who vamps it
a-ha: The Movie (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenUpon first hearing the title of this release, I got a little bit too excited- 1977's ABBA: The Movie is the only other time I've known of when a band put out a film with its name and "The Movie", and ABBA's release was a great semi-fictional time-capsule of their heyday. Alas, this one featuring Norway's A-Ha, known mostly for the inescapable 1985 hit "Take on Me" but putting out several more brilliant records that didn't get the attention they deserved, is a rather straightforward documentary which traces their origins and gives us a look at what they've been up to lately. Despite disbanding a few times and even having a formal "break-up" in 2010, they have managed to re-form and continue touring. One of the first things we learn here is that the three members have conflicting views on recording any new songs. As a music fan with no talent of my own, I've often felt sorry for those who have ...Read the entire review »
