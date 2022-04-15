DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, April 14th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,855
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, April 14th, 2022
Highly Recommended
The Batman: The Complete Series (Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeThe Batman: The Complete Series: The Batman (premiering on The WB in 2004) finds the caped crusader just a couple of years into his career as a crime fighter in DC's Gotham City. The five-season show represents an engaging mix of aspects of the Batman mythos, from the character's first appearance in 1939 and on into the era of Christopher Nolan's cinematic take, starting with Batman Begins in 2005. Lively and brisk, both episodic and serialized, funny, often spooky, and eminently entertaining, it's an animated version of the character that should please all fans of the Dark Knight. My relationship with Batman extends back to the '60s TV series, but doesn't include any of the animated versions that weren't on Saturday Morning TV in the '70s. So instead of saying this is the best animated Batman, or my favorite, I'll just say I really like what I see. It takes a bit of getting ...Read the entire review »
Recommended
To Sleep So as to Dream (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected and released in 1986 by filmmaker KaizÃ´ Hayashi, To Sleep So As To Dream tells the story of a private eye named Uotsuka (Shiro Sano) and his right hand man Kobayashi who are approached by a Madame Cherryblossom (Fujiko Fukamizu), a one-time actress who has aged and left her best years behind her. She tasks them with tracking down her daughter, who is known by the name of Bellflower (Moe Kamura), who she believes has been kidnapped.As Uotsuka and Kobayashi start working the case, they follow what few clues they can find and eventually things start pointing towards a film studio called The M. Pathe Company. While in the studio, Uotsuka experiences a vision where he meets a beautiful actress from a Chanbara film made way back in 1915 that was never finished. From here, the lines between the âreal world' that Uotsuka and Kobayashi exist in and the one in...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off