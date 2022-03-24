DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022

Shooter (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)

by William Harrison THE FILM:U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant Bob Lee Swagger (Mark Wahlberg) is the best sniper in the military, but is left to die behind enemy lines in Ethiopia when his handlers go rogue. Several years later, Swagger is living alone in rural Wyoming. Retired U.S. Army Colonel Isaac Johnson (Danny Glover) tells Swagger the government believes someone is planning to kill the President of the United States, and Swagger is needed to stop the assassination. He travels to several U.S. cities and determines the only likely site for the killing is Philadelphia, where the president is set to speak alongside Ethiopian Archbishop Desmond Mutumbo (Dean McKenzie). The research request turns out to be a setup, and Swagger watches from afar as someone kills the archbishop. Swagger is also wounded, labeled the culprit, and goes on the run, eventually enlisting the help of a sympathetic rookie ...Read the entire review »