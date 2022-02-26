DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 25th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 25th, 2022
Recommended
The Flag of Iron (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by the mighty Chang Cheh and released by Shaw Brothers studios late in the kung-fu boom in 1980, The Flag Of Iron (also released domestically as The Spearman of Death) details the exploits of a clan of fighters known as Iron Flag. The people of their town admire them for being the good men that they are, using their fighting skills to right wrongs and stand against oppressors. When the clan's chief learns of a plan by a rival to take them out, he decides they should strike first and so they attack the rival clan's school.Things are going just fine for the good guys until Iron Flag member Chow Feng (Lu Feng) hires an assassin known as 'The Man In White' (Lung Tien-Hsiang) to help them out. When the clan leader winds up dead, the assassin is assumed to have done the deed. Lo Hsin (Philip Kwok) intends to look into things but winds up taking...Read the entire review »
Sleep (Schlaf) (Limited Edition) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:This German psychological-horror import is directed by Michael Venus and stars Gro Swantje Kohlhof and Sandra HÃ¼ller. When flight attendant Marlene (HÃ¼ller) begins having disturbing visions of men committing suicide at a hotel, her daughter Mona (Kohlhof) worries she is having a psychological or emotional breakdown. But Marlene discovers an advertisement in a magazine confirming the mysterious hotel is a real place, so she travels to that town alone in an attempt to determine why the building keeps appearing in her dreams. At the hotel, Marlene has a psychotic episode that sends her to local hospital in a catatonic state. Mona decides to travel to the hotel, too, and gets to know the owner and his wife, Otto (August SchmÃ¶lzer) and Lore (Marion Kracht), who have their own issues and unpleasant ties to Germany's past. As Mona dives deeper into the town's secrets, ...Read the entire review »
