DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 25th, 2022

The Flag of Iron (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by the mighty Chang Cheh and released by Shaw Brothers studios late in the kung-fu boom in 1980, The Flag Of Iron (also released domestically as The Spearman of Death) details the exploits of a clan of fighters known as Iron Flag. The people of their town admire them for being the good men that they are, using their fighting skills to right wrongs and stand against oppressors. When the clan's chief learns of a plan by a rival to take them out, he decides they should strike first and so they attack the rival clan's school.Things are going just fine for the good guys until Iron Flag member Chow Feng (Lu Feng) hires an assassin known as 'The Man In White' (Lung Tien-Hsiang) to help them out. When the clan leader winds up dead, the assassin is assumed to have done the deed. Lo Hsin (Philip Kwok) intends to look into things but winds up taking...Read the entire review »