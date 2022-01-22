DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 21st, 2022

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 21st, 2022

   
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 21st, 2022
Recommended
Final Justice (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:Written and directed by storied B-movie maverick Graydon Clark (who cameos in the film as a guy named Bob!), 1984's Final Justice, famously skewered in the tenth season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 back in 1999, follows the exploits of a âgood ol' boy' type Sheriff from Texas named Thomas Jefferson Geronimo, III (Joe Don Baker). Two mafia hitmen, Joseph Palermo (Venantino Venantini) and his brother Anthony finish up their dirty business in his town and then decide to hightail it across the border into Mexico to avoid the American authorities that might want to bring them to justice. Geronimo gets wind of what's happening and gives chase, killing Anthony right off the bat and capturing Joseph before he can cross the border.When Geronimo is tasked with escorting Joseph back to Italy, his cronies prepare for his arrival and before you know it, ...Read the entire review »
