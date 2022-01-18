DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 17th, 2022

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 17th, 2022

   
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 17th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege Kozak
The Movie:It's always a gamble to reconnect with material that gave one joy during their teen years. Will it age well, or will it just remind one of the cringe-inducing awkwardness and unsophistication of youth? Beavis and Butthead was such a gamble for me.At fourteen, I was the perfect age for appreciating the shenanigans of two supremely stupid early teen burnouts (Voiced by Mike Judge) entirely driven by their reptilian brain being fed non-stop by vapid pop-culture that only glorified materialism, a corporate sanitization of sex, and empty charisma.On its surface, there was a form of rebellion against normality that came with the zen distillation of life into junk food, crude humor, and pop culture. And of course, the characters' annoyingly infectious laugh helped a bit. Upon revisiting Beavis and Butthead as an adult, and with the hindsight of creator Mike...Read the entire review »
