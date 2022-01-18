DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 17th, 2022

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (Blu-ray)

by Oktay Ege Kozak The Movie:It's always a gamble to reconnect with material that gave one joy during their teen years. Will it age well, or will it just remind one of the cringe-inducing awkwardness and unsophistication of youth? Beavis and Butthead was such a gamble for me.At fourteen, I was the perfect age for appreciating the shenanigans of two supremely stupid early teen burnouts (Voiced by Mike Judge) entirely driven by their reptilian brain being fed non-stop by vapid pop-culture that only glorified materialism, a corporate sanitization of sex, and empty charisma.On its surface, there was a form of rebellion against normality that came with the zen distillation of life into junk food, crude humor, and pop culture. And of course, the characters' annoyingly infectious laugh helped a bit. Upon revisiting Beavis and Butthead as an adult, and with the hindsight of creator Mike...Read the entire review »