DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 6th, 2022

The Wolf of Wall Street (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)

by William Harrison THE FILM:I love Martin Scorsese and I love this bombastic, bacchanal, autobiographical film about Wall Street trader Jordan Belfort, who served two years in federal prison and was ordered to pay $110 million in restitution for defrauding hundreds of everyday Americans. The Wolf of Wall Street is told from Belfort's perspective, and our Quaalude-loving hero is played with great success by Leonardo DiCaprio. My buddies and I have watched the first half hour of this film dozens of times before hitting the bars. If you know the film, you know Jordan's introduction to Wall Street at the hands of coke-fueled trader Mark Hanna, represented by a hilarious Matthew McConaughey here, is cinema gold. And then there is gorgeous Margot Robbie as Jordan's wife Naomi, the Duchess of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and a side-splitting Jonah Hill as Jordan's idiot friend and partner Donnie Azoff...Read the entire review »