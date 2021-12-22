DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 21st, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Say Amen, Somebody (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: As a secular person who has never flirted with Christianity as a lifestyle choice, it might seem surprising that gospel music plays heavily into two of my favorite recent movie experiences. The decades-delayed Aretha Franklin gospel concert film Amazing Grace gave me chills all three times that I saw it in a movie theater -- and the handful of times I've seen it on video since. This past year, the most electrifying moment depicted onscreen came in Questlove's documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, Summer of Soul, when gospel legend Mahalia Jackson shared the microphone with a y...Read the entire review »
