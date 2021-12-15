DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 14th, 2021

The Secret of the Blue Room (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV When it was more active as a home video label, Universal notoriously released and reissued its classic horror films from 1931-46 again and again: on VHS, laserdisc, DVD, Blu-ray, often frustrating fans of such films by compelling them to buy the same movies over and over, not just with each change in format but also by repackaging them in such a way that one would have to rebuy the same title multiple times in order to get a couple of more obscure ones. (Block-booking?) But buy them we did, again and again, even dreadful potboilers like She-Wolf of London, Captive Wild Woman, and Universal's dreary "Inner Sanctum" mysteries. And yet, there were other Universal titles the company seem to have little interest in, and which fans were either unaware or didn't want because they lacked a big horror star like Boris Karloff or Bela Lugosi, or because they were barely or not at all horro...Read the entire review »