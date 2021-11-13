DVD Talk reviews for Friday, November 12th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,702
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, November 12th, 2021
Recommended
Breakheart Pass (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Tom Gries in 1975 and based on Alistair MacLean's novel of the same name, Breakheart Pass begins in the late 1800s at a small town just off a railroad stop. Here a man named John Deakin (Charles Bronson) is caught cheating at cards just as some military men led by Major Claremont (Ed Lauter) happen to be around. When it turns out that Deakin is wanted, he's nabbed and put aboard the train heading west where he'll be dealt with upon arrival. The train's mission is to deliver some much needed medical supplies to Fort Humboldt, where there's currently a diphtheria outbreak wreaking havoc.Along for the ride on the train are Governor Richard Fairchild (Richard Crenna) and his girlfriend Marica (Jill Ireland), Reverend Peabody (Bill McKinney), Marshal Pearce (Ben Johnson), military man O'Brien (Charles Durning), a cook named Carlos (Archie Moore) a...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off