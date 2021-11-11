DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 10th, 2021

Audrey Hepburn 7-Film Collection (Roman Holiday/Sabrina/War and Peace/Funny Face/Breakfast at Tiffany\\\'s/My Fair Lady/Paris Wh (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Paramount's Audrey Hepburn 7-Movie Collection, one of several repackagings of Hepburn titles, is a very economical set worth having, even if you already own one or several of the tiles already. The set consists of Roman Holiday (1953), Sabrina (1954), War and Peace (1956), Funny Face (1957), Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961), My Fair Lady (two discs, 1964), and Paris -- When It Sizzles (1964). All but the last title are good-to-great films. The only other Paramount-Hepburn title not included is Bloodline (1979), but their rights to that film may be limited to the U.S. and Canada, and it's not much better than Paris -- When It Sizzles in any event. Online retailers are generally selling this set for around $45, which comes to around $6.40 per movie, a real bargain. The video transfers are all great and some but not all the films h...Read the entire review »