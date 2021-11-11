DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 10th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 10th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Audrey Hepburn 7-Film Collection (Roman Holiday/Sabrina/War and Peace/Funny Face/Breakfast at Tiffany\\\'s/My Fair Lady/Paris Wh (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVParamount's Audrey Hepburn 7-Movie Collection, one of several repackagings of Hepburn titles, is a very economical set worth having, even if you already own one or several of the tiles already. The set consists of Roman Holiday (1953), Sabrina (1954), War and Peace (1956), Funny Face (1957), Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961), My Fair Lady (two discs, 1964), and Paris -- When It Sizzles (1964). All but the last title are good-to-great films. The only other Paramount-Hepburn title not included is Bloodline (1979), but their rights to that film may be limited to the U.S. and Canada, and it's not much better than Paris -- When It Sizzles in any event. Online retailers are generally selling this set for around $45, which comes to around $6.40 per movie, a real bargain. The video transfers are all great and some but not all the films h...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Kolchak: The Night Stalker: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Series: Carl Kolchak doesn't look like a hero. With his straw hat, rumpled suit, and pocket camera that only works sometimes, low-rent journalist Kolchak barely looks like a functioning human. Played by Darren McGavin, he's a wiley hustler always looking for the inside track on a hot story, but he's also a fundamentally decent and honest guy. In the midst of his investigations, Kolchak constantly stumbles on supernatural and sci-fi happenings, but almost no one ever believes his findings.Kolchak initially appeared in a pair of TV movies, The Night Stalker (1972) and The Night Strangler (1973), written by the legendary Richard Matheson, based on the novels of Jeff Rice. The movies ...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Night Has a Thousand Eyes (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerTwo central mysteries cry out to be answered throughout Night Has a Thousand Eyes. What could possibly compel Jean Courtland (Gail Russell) – the gorgeous young heiress to one of this country's greatest fortunes – to try to take her own life? And, despite that attempt at suicide having been thwarted, how can the shadow of death that continues to loom over Jean be lifted?[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]The answers perhaps lay with John Triton (Edward G. Robinson): once
