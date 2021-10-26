DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 25th, 2021

Injustice

by Adam Tyner Quick note: This review includes Ultra HD screenshots, but generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic. Take the UHD screenshots – especially when it comes to brightness – with more than a couple grains of salt.It was fun for a while, sure, but it's not much of a game if the outcome is already dead certain beforehand. The Joker (Kevin Pollak) busts out of Arkham, he and Harley Quinn (Gillian Jacobs) wreak a little havoc in Gotham, Batman (Anson Mount) puts the kibosh on whatever the nefarious scheme-du-jour is, and the cycle begins anew however many weeks later. Lather, rinse, repeat. No matter how high the Joker raises the stakes, he knows he's gonna lose. So why not deal in a different player?The most powerful and good-hearted