DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 25th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,684
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 25th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Injustice
by Adam TynerQuick note: This review includes Ultra HD screenshots, but generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic. Take the UHD screenshots – especially when it comes to brightness – with more than a couple grains of salt.It was fun for a while, sure, but it's not much of a game if the outcome is already dead certain beforehand. The Joker (Kevin Pollak) busts out of Arkham, he and Harley Quinn (Gillian Jacobs) wreak a little havoc in Gotham, Batman (Anson Mount) puts the kibosh on whatever the nefarious scheme-du-jour is, and the cycle begins anew however many weeks later. Lather, rinse, repeat. No matter how high the Joker raises the stakes, he knows he's gonna lose. So why not deal in a different player?The most powerful and good-hearted
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off