DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, October 21st, 2021
Rent It
King of the Mountain (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenFrom 1981, this is a typical "carsploitation" movie of the era selling itself on its racing scenes but actually focusing more on a sub-plot involving the music industry. The main character is Steve (Harry Hamlin), who works in an auto repair shop with a colorful group of characters including Rick (Grizzly Adams himself, Dan Haggerty) and Cal (Dennis Hopper, who was reportedly not sober during filming), a former racing legend who is now just burnt-out smoking and drinking while watching the races from the sidelines. The main racing "scene" is the twisted roads along Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles, which I've casually driven along a bit myself. Practical drivers go slow along there, but these guys go as fast as possible narrowly avoiding crashes and falling off the side of the road- the title "King of the Mountain" is given to whoever can do this the fastest and longest and Steve aspires for that tit...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Trick or Treats (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerStop me if youâve heard this one before: returning home on Halloween night, a knife-wielding, escaped mental patient mercilessly stalks a babysitter.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]If youâre bracing yourself for a straightahead rip-off of Halloween, relax. Un-brace yourself. De-brace? Thereâs gotta be a word for that. Iâm guessing thereâs also a term for whatever it is that Trick or Treats is, exactly. Storming into theaters during the golden age of slasher cinema, maybe itâs supposed to satirize or deconstruct teen body count
