DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 27th, 2021

Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat (Vestron Video Collector's Series) (Blu-ray)

by William Harrison THE FILM:I continue to enjoy stumbling across films that are new to me as a DVD Talk reviewer. Despite a cast that includes David Carradine and Bruce Campbell, I had not even heard of Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat before seeing that Lionsgate was going to release it on Blu-ray as part of its "Vestron Video Collector's Series." In case you are not familiar, the line seeks to honor the 1980s home-video distributor by, according to the studio's Facebook page, releasing "a line of classic films across all genres just the way you remember them, but better;" with an emphasis on original artwork, restored transfers and newly produced extras. Anthony Hickox's (Waxwork) horror-comedy concerns a group of vampires that have moved to the desert and begun subsisting on synthetic blood instead of killing hum...Read the entire review »