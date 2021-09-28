DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 27th, 2021
Recommended
Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat (Vestron Video Collector's Series) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:I continue to enjoy stumbling across films that are new to me as a DVD Talk reviewer. Despite a cast that includes David Carradine and Bruce Campbell, I had not even heard of Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat before seeing that Lionsgate was going to release it on Blu-ray as part of its "Vestron Video Collector's Series." In case you are not familiar, the line seeks to honor the 1980s home-video distributor by, according to the studio's Facebook page, releasing "a line of classic films across all genres just the way you remember them, but better;" with an emphasis on original artwork, restored transfers and newly produced extras. Anthony Hickox's (Waxwork) horror-comedy concerns a group of vampires that have moved to the desert and begun subsisting on synthetic blood instead of killing hum...Read the entire review »
The Boss Baby: Family Business - Blu-ray + DVD + Digital (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: Apparently the Dreamworks film Boss Baby has become quite the little industry for the studio. What started as a couple of picture books when into that 2017 release that made half a billion dollars worldwide, followed by a Netflix show that recently finished its fourth season, and so 2021's Family Business is the first theatrical follow-up, with the gang appearing to be all here for it? Writer Michael McCullers and director Tom McGrath reunite to helm this project, with all the familiar voices back in this animated joint. Tim (James Marsden, Sonic the Hedgehog), a baby in the first film, is now a stay at home Dad raising Tabitha (Arianna Greenblatt) and baby Tina (Amy Sedaris, Strangers with Can...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Pixie (DVD + Digital)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: With the resurgence of British gangster films in the late â90s and early â00s thanks to folks like Guy Ritchie and Michael Vaughn, has come a subsequent exploration of similar films set in Ireland. Now that things have evolved from looking at IRA films for the most part folks like Brendan Gleeson have helped lift Irish cinema to a level of respectability to where other projects can be explored, and that's where Pixie comes into the mix. Preston Thompson wrote the screenplay that his father Barnaby directed. While few may know Preston's work, Barnaby helped release several films from Saturday Night Live talents, including Dan Aykroyd (Coneheads) and Chris Farley (Tommy Boy). The eponymous Pixie (Olivia Cooke,
