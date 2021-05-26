DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 25th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Le Magnifique (aka The Man from Acapulco) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVGoing in, I think I was expecting director Philippe de Broca's Le Magnifique (also known as The Man from Acapulco, 1973) starring Jean-Paul Belmondo, to be something like a cross between their Buster Keaton-influenced That Man from Rio (1964) and Belmondo's later The Professional (1981). It's generally regarded as a spoof of spy novels and movies, a genre that by 1973 had grown pretty stale (both the spy stories and their spoofs), but about 25 minutes in the movie begins moving in unexpected directions and never really stops. The screenplay was mostly written by Francis Veber, later a director himself, whose French comedies were often remade by Hollywood: The Tall Blond Man with One Red Shoe, A Pain in the Ass, La Cage aux Folles, etc. However, Veber objected to de Broca's changes to the script, particularly those involving the female lead, played by Jac...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Wild Geese II (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Wild Geese II was released eight years after the success of Andrew V. McLaglen's war movie hit. Originally intended to bring Richard Burton back as Colonel Allen Faulkner, plans had to change just before the movie was to start shooting when the storied actor passed away. Overall, however, this is a pretty entertaining mid-eighties action picture. What it might lack in depth (and it does lack in depth), it makes up for with some fun performances and decent tension thanks to solid directing from Peter R. Hunt (probably best known for directing early James Bond classics Dr. No, From Russia With Love and Goldfinger.This sequel sees brother and sister duo Michael Lukas (John Terry) and Kathy Lukas (Barbara Carrera), in the employ of a television network owned by Robert McCann (Robert Webber), converse with and then hire a mercenary named John Ha...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Scream (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:There are bad movies, and then there are bad movies. Scream, directed by Byron Quisenberry and released in 1981 (and not to be confused with the popular Wes Craven slasher picture of the same name), is definitely a bad movie. It isn't entertaining. It isn't fun in an ironic way. It isn't so bad it's good. It just sucks.So let's get into it, shall we?There is a story here. Sort of. A bunch of people, in the opening scene, are rafting down a beautiful river. It's very pretty and in fifteen-minutes or so, you'll wish you were rafting down a beautiful river instead of watching this movie. Regardless, after this scenic opening our crew of completely forgettable characters winds up hiking their way into what they believe to be a ghost town. After poking around a bit, it's decided that this is an ideal place to set up camp for that nigh...Read the entire review »
