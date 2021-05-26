DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 25th, 2021

Scream (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:There are bad movies, and then there are bad movies. Scream, directed by Byron Quisenberry and released in 1981 (and not to be confused with the popular Wes Craven slasher picture of the same name), is definitely a bad movie. It isn't entertaining. It isn't fun in an ironic way. It isn't so bad it's good. It just sucks.So let's get into it, shall we?There is a story here. Sort of. A bunch of people, in the opening scene, are rafting down a beautiful river. It's very pretty and in fifteen-minutes or so, you'll wish you were rafting down a beautiful river instead of watching this movie. Regardless, after this scenic opening our crew of completely forgettable characters winds up hiking their way into what they believe to be a ghost town. After poking around a bit, it's decided that this is an ideal place to set up camp for that nigh...Read the entire review »