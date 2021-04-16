DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, April 15th, 2021

Dynasty (Blu-ray 3-D) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV The good people at 3-D Film Archive hit another one out of the park with Dynasty (1977), a deliriously over-the-top kung fu epic not only restored to its original 3-D glory, but also presented in a new DTS-HD 5.1 mix adaptation of the release version's 4.0 Quadrophonic sound. Further, the disc is crammed with special features that, all by themselves, make this a highly desirable disc. It's yet another example of the exceptional restoration and value-added work 3-D Film Archive reliably does despite tight budgets; rights holders of 3-D titles really should be outsourcing and/or licensing more library titles their way. A Taiwanese-Hong Kong co-production originally released as Qian dao wan li zhu and alternatively known in English as Super Dragon...Read the entire review »