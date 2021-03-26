DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 25th, 2021

Jetsons - The Movie (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movie: In the midst of the nostalgia of resurrecting old television shows, while I remember The Jetsons (and even talked about it here for a bit), I really don't remember much about the motion picture revival of same. I mean, I know the lyrics or most of the bars of the show's song as I do The Simpsons, but knowing that there was a film in 1990 about the show, when I had long outgrown the demographic for it, it's a disarming thing. For those who haven't seen the show, it is set a century into the future, where things like rocket cars, robot maids, and pneumatic tubes that could send you virtually anywhere were commonplace (Note: Halfway down and no sight of these things around. Come on, inventors!). The show's well-known introductory theme song is almost iconic at this point: George Jetson is head of a ho...Read the entire review »