DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 25th, 2021
Rent It
Jetsons - The Movie (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: In the midst of the nostalgia of resurrecting old television shows, while I remember The Jetsons (and even talked about it here for a bit), I really don't remember much about the motion picture revival of same. I mean, I know the lyrics or most of the bars of the show's song as I do The Simpsons, but knowing that there was a film in 1990 about the show, when I had long outgrown the demographic for it, it's a disarming thing. For those who haven't seen the show, it is set a century into the future, where things like rocket cars, robot maids, and pneumatic tubes that could send you virtually anywhere were commonplace (Note: Halfway down and no sight of these things around. Come on, inventors!). The show's well-known introductory theme song is almost iconic at this point: George Jetson is head of a ho...Read the entire review »
