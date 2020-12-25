DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 24th, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 24th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Top Gun (4K Ultra HD) (Steelbook Edition) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:I have said it before, and I will say it again: I miss director Tony Scott. Younger brother to filmmaker Ridley Scott, Tony Scott could shoot the hell out of an action movie. I reviewed Paramount's solid 4K Ultra HD edition of his Days of Thunder back in May, which was released alongside an updated 4K edition of Top Gun. DVD Talk legend Adam Tyner reviewed that disc over the summer, and pretty much has the last word on the film. The only difference in the edition I was sent is the Steelbook packaging. You know if that is your thing or not. At thirty-four-years young (like me!), Top Gun is still a hell of a ride. From the gorgeous photography to the aerial acrobatic...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Burst City (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterIn Tokyo, in some unknown year, Yakuza industrialists move in on a slum with plans to build a nuclear power plant. The residents of the slum are mostly teenagers, and all of them seem to belong to one of two major gangs (each with their own punk rock band). Some of them work day jobs, including a group of bikers who allow themselves to be hired on to help in the construction of the power plant, but most of them resent authority, quitting square jobs the moment the powers-that-be threaten to trample on their rebellious attitude. As the Yakuza's effort to construct the plant becomes increasingly oppressive, a war breaks out between the punks, the Yakuza, and the police, culminating in a chaotic "battle of the bands" where the entirety of the slum rises up in an anarchic, explosive riot.Burst City is an incredibly divisive piece of filmmaking, at once capturing the anarchic spirit of fi...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Death of Me (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:The first half hour or so of Death of Me is promising. Vacationing couple Christine (Maggie Q) and Neil (Luke Hemsworth) awaken in their Thailand hotel room with bitchin' hangovers and no memory of how they got back the night before. The room is covered with dirt, the couple's clothing and toiletry items are strewn about everywhere, and the news reports that a deadly typhoon is approaching the island. The couple tries to hightail it back to society but finds themselves without passports and very much out of luck at the ferry terminal. Back at the compound, travel photographer Neil begins scrolling through his pictures to see what the hell happened the night before. He and Christine initially are drinking at a local bar, where they are offered a mysterious shot by one of the servers. Cut to a disturbing video on Neil's phone that appears to show him have sex...Read the entire review »
