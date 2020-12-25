DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 24th, 2020

Burst City (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster In Tokyo, in some unknown year, Yakuza industrialists move in on a slum with plans to build a nuclear power plant. The residents of the slum are mostly teenagers, and all of them seem to belong to one of two major gangs (each with their own punk rock band). Some of them work day jobs, including a group of bikers who allow themselves to be hired on to help in the construction of the power plant, but most of them resent authority, quitting square jobs the moment the powers-that-be threaten to trample on their rebellious attitude. As the Yakuza's effort to construct the plant becomes increasingly oppressive, a war breaks out between the punks, the Yakuza, and the police, culminating in a chaotic "battle of the bands" where the entirety of the slum rises up in an anarchic, explosive riot.Burst City is an incredibly divisive piece of filmmaking, at once capturing the anarchic spirit of fi...Read the entire review »