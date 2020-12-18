DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 17th, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 17th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Paramount Presents: The Golden Child (Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)
by Joel MorrisBeverly Hills Cop. Trading Places. Coming to America. The trifecta of 1980s Eddie Murphy brilliance. But if there was one more selection to add to the canon, let it be The Golden Child.Murphy stars as Chandler "Mr. Yarrell" Jarrell, a youth worker who specializes in finding lost children. Kee Nang (Charlotte Lewis) approaches him to find and rescue the titular Golden Child, essentially a bodhisattva-esque boy who embodies compassion, from Sardo "Numsie" Numspa (Charles Dance).The movie is an insane, weird concept. Eddie Murphy Eddie-Murphys his way through pseudo-Buddhist spirituality and nominally-Himalayan culture. The most prominent East Asian character is played by an actress who is a quart...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Collateral (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)
by Ryan KeeferThe Show: I've said it before and will say it again now; this experience of Hollywood studios putting their catalog on 4K allows me to experience films again much in the same way I did when the catalog trickled out to Blu-ray, or going from VHS to DVD. Hopefully, these things become less and less because at some point they're going to start cheating viewers from original creative intent. Thankfully we're not there at this point yet, so in the meantime, bring on the retrospective appreciations! Pretty basic setup here; Jamie Foxx (Any Given Sunday) is Max, a cab driver working the graveyard shift in Los Angeles. He picks up Vincent (Tom Cruise, American Made) on a fare, and he knows nothing about him, and we know barely more than he does. Vincent gives Max enou...Read the entire review »
