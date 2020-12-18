DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 17th, 2020

Collateral (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)

by Ryan Keefer The Show: I've said it before and will say it again now; this experience of Hollywood studios putting their catalog on 4K allows me to experience films again much in the same way I did when the catalog trickled out to Blu-ray, or going from VHS to DVD. Hopefully, these things become less and less because at some point they're going to start cheating viewers from original creative intent. Thankfully we're not there at this point yet, so in the meantime, bring on the retrospective appreciations! Pretty basic setup here; Jamie Foxx (Any Given Sunday) is Max, a cab driver working the graveyard shift in Los Angeles. He picks up Vincent (Tom Cruise, American Made) on a fare, and he knows nothing about him, and we know barely more than he does. Vincent gives Max enou...