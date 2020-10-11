DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 9th, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 9th, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Grey Fox (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA magical Weste (or, more accurately, Nor'weste , with most of its story set in British Columbia), The Grey Fox (1982) is just about perfect, and a very worthy undertaking for Blu-ray producers Kino, who gave the film a gorgeous 4K restoration and packed it with interesting extra features. I'd seen it only once before, on cable TV, probably around 1984 or so, but watching it again was like a tonic. Mesmerizingly beautiful, methodically told, and anchored by an unforgettable central performance, The Grey Fox is often regarded as one of the Top Ten Canadian Films of All Time, a recognition it fully deserves. The movie traces, mostly quite accurately, the movements of real-life gentleman bandit Bill Miner, who robbed stagecoaches in the American ...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Fear No Evil / Ritual of Evil (Double Feature) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie: Read the entire review »
