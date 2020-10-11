DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 9th, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 9th, 2020

   
Old 11-10-20, 04:01 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,334
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 9th, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Grey Fox (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
A magical Weste (or, more accurately, Nor'weste , with most of its story set in British Columbia), The Grey Fox (1982) is just about perfect, and a very worthy undertaking for Blu-ray producers Kino, who gave the film a gorgeous 4K restoration and packed it with interesting extra features. I'd seen it only once before, on cable TV, probably around 1984 or so, but watching it again was like a tonic. Mesmerizingly beautiful, methodically told, and anchored by an unforgettable central performance, The Grey Fox is often regarded as one of the Top Ten Canadian Films of All Time, a recognition it fully deserves. The movie traces, mostly quite accurately, the movements of real-life gentleman bandit Bill Miner, who robbed stagecoaches in the American ...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Fear No Evil / Ritual of Evil (Double Feature) (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie: Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.